Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stake Increased by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for approximately 8.0% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Shares of Mplx stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 179,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

