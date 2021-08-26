mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and $3.77 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.40 or 0.00759458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098096 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

