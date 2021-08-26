Murphy USA Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

NYSE MUSA opened at $153.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy USA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Murphy USA worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

