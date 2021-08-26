Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.28 million and $31,061.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00120511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,409.75 or 1.00083777 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $481.69 or 0.01016875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.70 or 0.06653355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

