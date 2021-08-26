Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $216,228.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.82 or 0.00749030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00097695 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 46,786,128 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

