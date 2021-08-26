Namecoin (NMC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,998.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00003054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market cap of $20.97 million and $6,998.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.38 or 0.01286293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.36 or 0.00333420 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00164750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

