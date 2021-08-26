National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

