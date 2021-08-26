Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 503,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

