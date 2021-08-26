Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSRGY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.71. 260,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.