Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSRGY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.
OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.71. 260,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $354.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.65.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
