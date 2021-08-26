NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

