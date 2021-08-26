NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $104.00 at Raymond James

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

NTAP traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 72,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

