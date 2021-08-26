NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.65.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.