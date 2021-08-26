NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.29.

NTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $58,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 77,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.35. NetEase has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

