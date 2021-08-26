NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NRBO opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.