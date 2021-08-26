New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Up 7.1%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 398,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,077,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 966.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

