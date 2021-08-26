New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) versus CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Head-To-Head Survey

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) and CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Senior Investment Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

New Senior Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.37, indicating a potential downside of 1.10%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $16.58, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Senior Investment Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group $336.28 million 2.11 -$3.76 million $0.71 11.92 CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CT Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Senior Investment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New Senior Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Senior Investment Group and CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group -8.40% -13.74% -1.54% CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CT Real Estate Investment Trust beats New Senior Investment Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc. provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other. The company was founded on May 17, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is CT REIT's most significant tenant.

