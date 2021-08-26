New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 442,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 548,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 262,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.