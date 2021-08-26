New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $27,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

