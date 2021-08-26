New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.