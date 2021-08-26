New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,248 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.01 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

