Newscrypto (NWC) Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $156.41 million and $9.12 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00125524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00157000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,243.53 or 1.00118370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01035209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.00 or 0.06427525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

