Nexo One Day Volume Reaches $11.19 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003954 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $11.19 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00052348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.21 or 0.00747523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00097189 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.