NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $292.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. NICE has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $294.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.29.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

