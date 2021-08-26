Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 252,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,659. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

