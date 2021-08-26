Nord/LB Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €59.32 ($69.79) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.46. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

