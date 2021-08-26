NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ opened at €43.24 ($50.87) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

