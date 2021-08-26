NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

NOEJ opened at €43.24 ($50.87) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a twelve month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

