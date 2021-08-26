North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOA. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

