Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,610,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 738,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

