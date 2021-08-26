NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,469,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.70 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

