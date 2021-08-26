Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley Sells 8,363 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Buckley sold 48 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.57, for a total value of $7,131.36.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Novanta by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

