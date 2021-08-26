Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

