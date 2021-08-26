Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

