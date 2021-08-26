Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novozymes A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $79.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

