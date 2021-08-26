NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Buys A$14,976.00 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Fiona Murdoch acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.92 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of A$14,976.00 ($10,697.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.31.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

