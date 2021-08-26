NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUSC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,369 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

