NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVA shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.47 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.55.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

