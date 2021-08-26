Nvwm LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $427.47. 382,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $457.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.24.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

