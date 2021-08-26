Nvwm LLC Acquires 90 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $166.92. 4,061,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $264.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

