Nvwm LLC Buys 140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.52. 5,843,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.68. The stock has a market cap of $449.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

