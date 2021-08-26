Nvwm LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after buying an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $142.38. 6,813,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

