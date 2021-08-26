Nvwm LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $877,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399,232 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.02. 2,622,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

