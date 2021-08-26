Nvwm LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 885,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

