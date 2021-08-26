Nvwm LLC Sells 5,856 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 75,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.36. 1,967,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,264. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

