Nwam LLC Buys 3,324 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,603,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,828,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,617,000 after purchasing an additional 936,170 shares during the period. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 420.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 277,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 223,785 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 106,647 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

