Nwam LLC Buys 842 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $302.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $200.05 and a one year high of $303.61.

