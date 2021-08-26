Nwam LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 50.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $124.86 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.25.

