Nwam LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.52.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $396,776.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

