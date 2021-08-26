NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $119.60

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $791.80 million and approximately $32,312.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $119.60 or 0.00253501 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,122 coins and its circulating supply is 6,620,462 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

