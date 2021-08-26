Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Odyssey has a market cap of $8.50 million and $1.51 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.39 or 0.00745138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00097847 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.