Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.36.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,401 shares of company stock worth $34,065,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $260.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.